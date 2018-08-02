Excellus BlueCross BlueShield is Presenting Sponsor for Oswego Health Foundation’s Run For Your Health 5K

OSWEGO – Named as the presenting sponsor for the Oswego Health Foundation’s Run For Your Health 5K is Excellus BlueCross BlueShield.

The event to support local healthcare will be held August 11 on the Seneca Hill campus, located between Fulton and Oswego, off County Route 57 on Route 45A.

The race starts at 8:30 a.m. with a kids’ one-mile fun run at 8 a.m.

“We appreciate Excellus BlueCross BlueShield’s sponsorship in support of our healthcare initiatives,” said Oswego Health Foundation’s Development Manager for Special Events Michele Hourigan. “This race will benefit local healthcare services, allowing community members to receive excellent care close to their homes.”

Awards will be presented to the top three overall male and female 5K finishers of the Oswego Health race, plus the top three male and female finishers in each age group.

For community members who want to prepare for the race with the help of professional trainers, Oswego Health is offering a free program.

Interested participants can attend as many sessions as they wish, which are held at 6:30 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays and also at 8 a.m. Saturdays.

All sessions begin at Oswego Hospital’s main lobby, 110 W. Sixth St., Oswego.

The program includes running instruction, stretching and running sessions and is open to runners and walkers of all abilities, who have registered for the Oswego Health race.

Providing the training are certified personal trainers Sarah Hoefer, owner of Rah Fitness, and locally-known runners Ron Nelson with the help of Stacey Morse.

New this year is the opportunity for businesses or organizations to enter a team.

For more information, please call Hourigan at 315-326-3788.

To register for the race, visit oswegohealth.org/5K.

The race is also part of the Make it Happen 20K Race Series.

The Oswego Health race is the third race in the series.

Participants compete in all four individual events to determine an overall race series winner.

The overall winners will be based on age group divisions and race time results from the combined four individual races.

The series concludes with the Go Bucs 5K Run/Walk on September 29.

