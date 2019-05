FULTON – The Oswego County Facilities and Technology Department reports that new rooftop air conditioning equipment will be installed beginning at 8 a.m. May 22, at the County Branch Office Building, 200 N. Second St., Fulton.

Visitors are asked to please use caution when arriving at the building as there will be a crane and various pieces of construction equipment in the parking lot.

Staff will be directing visitors throughout the day to help them find a parking space.

