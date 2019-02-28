Expectation Experts Honored At Fairgrieve

Fairgrieve Elementary School recently honored expectation experts for the month of February.

Each awardee was nominated for the recognition by their teacher because they exceeded classroom expectations.

They also received brag tags to add to their collection.

Honorees in the front row, from left, are: Logan Loftus, Lucas Ketcham, Rylee Slocum, Kace Brais, Lillian Alexander, Avril Dela Pena and Miranda Richway.

In the second row, from left, are: Lyric Schlosser, Nathan Longok, Hannah Arnold, Jayden Miner, Cooper Bryant, Kylar Rando and David Schlosser.

In the third row, from left, are Principal Jean Sampsell and students: Kendra Runge, Brayden Wise, Izaiah VanBuren, Brock Bowering, Alexz Ledger and Kari Pagliaroli.

Absent are: Emily Rivera, George LaClaire, Laurissa Bruska-Ostrander and Madison Bennett.

