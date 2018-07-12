Explore the Benefits of Premier Retirement Living at Springside at Seneca Hill

OSWEGO – Area residents interested in learning more about the many benefits of living at Oswego Health’s premier retirement living facility, Springside at Seneca Hill are invited to a free open house.

The event will be held from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on July 21 at Springside, conveniently located between Fulton and Oswego, just off route 57 on County Route 45A.

Along with taking a tour of the well-appointed apartments and homes, as well as the beautiful patio and grounds, those attending can enjoy finger foods and a free summer-themed gift.

Springside offers a carefree lifestyle to those aged 62 and older.

Springside residents can enjoy delicious meals prepared nightly by the chef, which are served in the attractive dining room.

There are many provided educational and cultural events offered.

Pets are welcome and there are no yard or home maintenance worries.

For more information on the event, or to take a tour at your convenience, please call Springside at 315-343-5658.

