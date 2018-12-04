; Explosion, Fire Reported On Oswego’s West Side

OSWEGO – Just after 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Oswego firefighters were alerted to a fire in a home after a reported explosion on Niagara Street.

Firefighters found an active basement fire and extension of fire to the resident’s truck outside.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the flames.

A man, woman, child and family pet were able to escape the smoke and flames without injury.

The fire is under investigation.

