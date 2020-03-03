FA Staff Offers Assistance on HEAP Applications

OOSWEGO – The staff of the Oswego County Office for the Aging will schedule appointments at locations around Oswego County in March to help seniors apply for assistance paying their fuel bill through the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP).

Residents must be age 60 or older and meet the following income eligibility guidelines for HEAP:

maximum monthly income for a 1-person household is $2,494; maximum monthly income for a 2-person household is $3,262; maximum monthly income for a 3-person household is $4,030; and maximum monthly income for a 4-person household is $4,797.

To make an appointment, call the Office for the Aging weekdays at 315-349-3484.

Appointments will be available at:

– Parish Town Hall, 2938 E. Main St., Thursday, March 12, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

– Sandy Creek Town Hall, 1992 Harwood Drive, Thursday, March 12, 1 to 3 p.m.

– Fulton Library, 160 S. First St., Friday, March 13, 1 to 3 p.m.

– Central Square Library, 637 Main St., Wednesday, March 18, 1 to 3 p.m.

– Hannibal Community Library, 162 Oswego St., Friday, March 20, 1 to 3 p.m.

– Phoenix Public Library, 34 Elm St., Tuesday, March 24, 1 to 3 p.m.

Residents will need to bring several documents to their scheduled appointment.

Documents include a photo ID for proof of date of birth for all members of the household; social security card for all members of the household; National Grid statement; current utility bill; and proof of all income in the household including interest from all bank accounts.

Additional documentation may be required.

For additional information, call the Oswego County Office for the Aging, weekdays at 315-349-3484.

