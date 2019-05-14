Fairgrieve Career Day ‘A Success’

The annual Fairgrieve Elementary School Career Day was a huge success, with several community partners who shared their own pathways that led to budding careers.

Also, displayed throughout the school were 8.5×11 posters of numerous career opportunities from law enforcement to veterinarian and ultrasound technician, among a slew of other options to help inspire greatness.

Students in the older grades spent time in their top three career sessions, where they heard about first responders, theater/arts, medical, animals, law enforcement, business owners, military members, educators, athletes and sportscasters, journalists, builders, engineers and culinary artists.

Each of those students also wore a Career Day T-shirt with the name of their top career choice on the front.

Former pro baseball player Josh Shortself detailed his journey to becoming a Pittsburgh Pirate team member from his time spent playing ball for the Hannibal Central School District to playing baseball in Fulton to never giving up on his pro-athlete dreams.

“You guys are setting your dreams and goals; make sure you start small,” he said.

Matt Parks, known as “The Voice of the Orange,” shared with students that their love of sports can also mean working with athletes even if you’re not professionally playing a sport.

Youth nutrition educator Michaela Depatie and chef Jon Mulchaey shared with students the importance of food chemistry, building resumes with a plethora of experience and proper work attire.

“All of the experiences from this job will help me get to the job I want,” Depatie said. “You’re always getting knowledge; always ask because someone knows something you do not. Always be curious.”

