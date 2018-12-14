Fairgrieve Celebrates Student Empathy

Fairgrieve Elementary School students were recently honored for exhibiting empathy throughout the month of December.

One student from each classroom was nominated by their teacher for having shown the ability to understand and share the feelings of their peers and Fairgrieve staff members.

The group of honorees, from grades kindergarten to six, received cheers and applause from their classmates, teachers and special guests during a Morning Express program.

For their efforts, each student also received a “brag tag” to add to their collection.

Honorees in the first row, from left, are: David Douglas, Wyatt Bowering, Isabella Davis, Ziva LaRoe and Arianna Badore.

In the second row, from left, are: Travis Collins, Elijah Wilson, Christine Chappell, Francis Davis and Brianna Wines.

In the third row, from left, are: Izaac Mirabito, Jacob Goss, Tyler Goodman, Kaylee Halstead, Alyssa Sullivan and Kara Barrett.

In back, from left, are: Adelaide McEachen, AnnaRose O’Dett, Jayden LaGrow, Bianna VanDeLinder, Mia Jordal and Principal Jean Sampsell.

Absent are: Jordan Troutman, Destiny Wright and William Duso.

The program also featured the monthly performance by Fairgrieve’s Fourth Grade Glee Club.

Under the direction of music teacher Hope Lawton, the fourth graders sang and performed basic choreography to “Man in the Mirror” by Michael Jackson.

