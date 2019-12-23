Fairgrieve Elementary Honors Expectation Experts

Students at Fairgrieve Elementary School who were observed by their classroom teachers as being expectation experts throughout the month of December were recently honored with special recognition in front of their peers, teachers and special guests.

The congratulatory display took place during a Morning Express program where one student from each classroom was recognized because he or she had proven they were safe, responsible, respectful and/or a problem-solver. For their efforts, each student received a “brag tag” to add to their collection.

Awardees in front, from left, are: Brandon Ostman, Kenzie Meeker, Bentley Hampton, Wyatt Casler, Madalyn Gardner. Isabella Davis and McKenna Arnold. In the second row, from left, are: Liam Simmons, Natalie David, McKenna Twomey, Jason Whorton-Locust, Jr., Lilyana Loftus and Cooper Bryant. In the third row, from left, are: Neveah Sparks, Olivia Tussey, Ariel Rice, Hunter Devore, Dylan Mann and Amya Ramos. Absent from the photo are: Eddie Ramirez-Abrams, Leland Guillaume and Willie Dunning..

