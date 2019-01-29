Fairgrieve Honors January 2019 Expectation Experts

One student from each classroom at Fairgrieve Elementary received the school’s monthly Expectation Expert award because they exhibited respectfulness, responsibility, safety and problem-solving.

Each honoree showcased those life skills in the classroom, both with their peers and staff members throughout the month of January.

For their efforts, awardees received a “brag tag” to add to their collection during a recent Morning Express program.

Expectation experts in the front row, from left, are: Liliana Coleman, Aalyah Bury, Nathen Miller and Brandon Ostman.

In the second row, from left, are: Alea Runge, Kendra Farr, Logan Race, Patrick Brooks, Logan Custer and Aubrielle Bowers.

In the third row, from left, are: Grace Vogel, Xander Belson, Riot Tondeur, Kevin Crowder, Jaleel Barnwell and Aviana Van Sanford.

In back, from left, are: Nevaeh Yawn, Kiernan Percival, A.J. Burns, Katharine Demars, Erine Cross and Keaton Kelly.

Absent are Zoe Thompson and Nicolas Rellos.

