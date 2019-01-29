Fairgrieve Honors January 2019 Expectation Experts

January 29, 2019 Submitted article

One student from each classroom at Fairgrieve Elementary received the school’s monthly Expectation Expert award because they exhibited respectfulness, responsibility, safety and problem-solving.

Award winners

Each honoree showcased those life skills in the classroom, both with their peers and staff members throughout the month of January.

For their efforts, awardees received a “brag tag” to add to their collection during a recent Morning Express program.

Expectation experts in the front row, from left, are: Liliana Coleman, Aalyah Bury, Nathen Miller and Brandon Ostman.

In the second row, from left, are: Alea Runge, Kendra Farr, Logan Race, Patrick Brooks, Logan Custer and Aubrielle Bowers.

In the third row, from left, are: Grace Vogel, Xander Belson, Riot Tondeur, Kevin Crowder, Jaleel Barnwell and Aviana Van Sanford.

In back, from left, are: Nevaeh Yawn, Kiernan Percival, A.J. Burns, Katharine Demars, Erine Cross and Keaton Kelly.

Absent are Zoe Thompson and Nicolas Rellos.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*