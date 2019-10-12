Fairgrieve Students Exceed Expectations in September

Several Fairgrieve Elementary School students were recently honored because they exceeded classroom expectations throughout the month of September.

Recognized during a Morning Express program in front of their peers, Fairgreive staff members and special guests, the students also received a “brag tag” from principal Jean Sampsell for their efforts.

Expectation Award winners for September, from left, in front are: Brendon Becker, Arthur Hager, James Clarke and Chase Farrell.

In the second row, from left, are: Logan Thornber, Avery Tice, Alina Smale, Aviana VanSanford, Tristan DeMunn, Gage Stoutenger and Eddie Ramirez-Abrams.

In the third row, from left, are: Jullian DeMunn, Alyssa Sullivan, Catori Spencer, Michael VanDelinder, Kyran Fitzgerald and Rose Douglas.

In the fourth row, from left, are: Grace Vogel, Andie Kerr, Josalynn Taylor, Dahni Perry and Piper Litchison.

Absent is Laurissa Bruska-Ostrander.

