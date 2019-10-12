Fairgrieve Students Exceed Expectations in September

October 12, 2019 Contributor

Several Fairgrieve Elementary School students were recently honored because they exceeded classroom expectations throughout the month of September.

Award winners

Recognized during a Morning Express program in front of their peers, Fairgreive staff members and special guests, the students also received a “brag tag” from principal Jean Sampsell for their efforts.

Expectation Award winners for September, from left, in front are: Brendon Becker, Arthur Hager, James Clarke and Chase Farrell.

In the second row, from left, are: Logan Thornber, Avery Tice, Alina Smale, Aviana VanSanford, Tristan DeMunn, Gage Stoutenger and Eddie Ramirez-Abrams.

In the third row, from left, are: Jullian DeMunn, Alyssa Sullivan, Catori Spencer, Michael VanDelinder, Kyran Fitzgerald and Rose Douglas.

In the fourth row, from left, are: Grace Vogel, Andie Kerr, Josalynn Taylor, Dahni Perry and Piper Litchison.

Absent is Laurissa Bruska-Ostrander.

