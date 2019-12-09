Fairgrieve Students Learn Writing Techniques From Author Bruce Coville

Local author Bruce Coville’s storytelling skills not only captivated Fairgrieve Elementary School students, they also inspired the children to write, read and draw more.

The student body recently welcomed Coville in a Morning Express program, where library media specialist Barbara Senecal announced winners of autographed copies of his children’s books and which students would join the author for a special lunch visit.

The Phoenix resident encouraged the students who have dreams to always chase them, and even though they are from a small city, they still can achieve their goals.

He has been a proven example, having written several books.

Following Morning Express, Fairgrieve fourth- through sixth graders were treated to grade-level author talks with Coville in the library media center.

During the sixth grade session, Coville grabbed the students’ attention with the inflection in his voice, vibrancy, movement, eye contact and other stellar storytelling qualities.

The key to keep readers or listeners interested, he said, is to stop a chapter or moment that makes someone wanting more.

Other helpful hints and takeaways included: good stories need good characters, and good characters often have trouble and solve problems themselves by making tough choices.

Much like the students’ English language arts activities, Coville said stories include several drafts and edits before a final product is ready.

Everyone, he said, is a natural storyteller because when people dream, they’re telling themselves stories nightly.

Senecal thanked Coville for his time, and extended thanks to all who donated funds to help purchase books for Coville to autograph.

The Fulton Teachers’ Association and the Fairgrieve Parent Teacher Organization were amazing contributors, she said.

