Fairgrieve Students On A Roll For November

December 10, 2018 Submitted article

Several students at Fairgrieve Elementary School were recently named as “On a Roll” for the month of November.

They’re on a roll

One student from each classroom was nominated for the award by their classroom teacher after they had worked hard toward reaching an academic, behavioral and/or social goal at school.

For their efforts, Principal Jean Sampsell gave each honoree a “brag tag” to add to their collection.

On a Roll awardees, in front, from left, are: Olivia Wisniewski, Tyler Pagliaroli, Matthew Decker, Tristan Weibezahl, Lil Atwood and Kace Brais.

In the second row, from left, are: Kayleigh Kessler, Samantha Carlin, Charles Merritt, Aliesha Brown, Dalilah Vasquez and Shawn McCarthy Jr.

In the third row, from left, are: Alivia Murphy, Dayah Crowson, Peyton Blair, Owen Philbin, Joshua Fredenburg and Brodie Maliszewski.

In back, from left, are: Hunter Devore, Jayce Wornick, Andrew Gibson, Izaiah VanBuren, Annabelle Murphy, Gabriel Taylor and Principal Sampsell.