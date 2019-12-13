Fairgrieve Students Recognized for Showing Empathy

Several students at Fairgrieve Elementary School who identified with experiencing others’ feelings, thoughts or attitudes were recently honored with the school’s Virtue of the Month award.

One student from each classroom was selected for the monthly recognition for their display of empathy throughout November.

In celebration of the honorees, the Fourth Grade Glee Club performed Michael Jackson’s “Man in the Mirror.”

Director Hope Lawton said the students gave up their Wednesday recess time throughout the month so they could practice their awards show song.

Each empathy honoree received a “brag tag” to add to their collection.

Awardees included the following students in the front row, from left: Sirena Coe, Elayna Prince, Jessalynn Greer, Mackenna Myers, Frank Morse, Kaylee Halstead, Michael Bradstreet.

In the second row, from left are: Travis Collins, Adrianna Viscome-Rice, Shelby Taylor, Violet LaPage, Jared Cooper and Austin Nesbitt.

In the third row, from left, are: Emma Seymour-Wright, Alyssa Hatter, Tina Teeter, Lloyd Pierce, Addison Johnson and Principal Jean Sampsell.

Absent are: Rowen Lopez, Marissa Smith and Jeremiah Printup.

