Fairgrieve Students Watch Books Come Alive

The excitement and magic of storytelling could be heard through guest Jim McKenna’s voice and seen on the smiling faces of Fairgreive Elementary School students during a recent storytelling adventure.

McKenna brought his “Books Come Alive” presentation to Fairgrieve’s library media center for each participating grade level.

During the kindergarten portion, giggles got louder as McKenna read books expressively and the young students even helped him with the Humpty Dumpty nursery rhyme.

The students then sat silently, as they were intrigued by McKenna’s vocal animation of each story.

“I like stories a lot and to read a lot,” McKenna said to the kindergarteners. “That’s the sign of a good book, if it makes you feel something. I don’t think anyone should feel bored when reading a book. You guys are leaning to read and boy is it worth it.”

He then encouraged the students to chat with Barbara Senecal, the school’s library media specialist, to help them find the perfect book for each of them during library time.

The “Books Come Alive” program was made possible through the Arts-in-Education program at the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation.

