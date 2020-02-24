Fairgrieve Students Welcome Dental Health Presentations

Fairgrieve Elementary School students recently celebrated February as Children’s Dental Health Month as they welcomed special guests who reviewed proper brushing and flossing techniques.

Dental assistant Serena Draper and administrative assistant Liz Anderson, both of Dental Health Solutions, shared interactive and fun ways for students to better understand why proper oral hygiene will help keep the youngsters healthy and strong.

Brushing and flossing at least twice a day are recommended practices, as is the consumption of healthy foods- such as apples – that naturally help clean teeth.

The special guests walked the students through what a typical visit to a dentist office would be like and shared information on how cavities form.

Principal Jean Sampsell said she was elated with the visit because it reminded some students of the school’s CHOMPERS program. CHOMPERS is a program which offers in-school dental hygiene services every Tuesday for students.

Various dental health presentations were offered at each of the Fulton City School District’s elementary schools.

