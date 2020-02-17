Fairley Kindergartners Receive Character Education Lesson

A character education lesson at Fairley Elementary School recently took kindergarten students on an imaginary field trip to a tropical environment where they explored the sea and its hidden gems.

Students used their imaginations as actors from Merry-Go-Round Playhouse performed “Do You See What I See in the Sea?”

The interactive performance invited students to put on their scuba gear and go on an underwater treasure hunt.

Along the way, they were introduced to several

characters who were instrumental in finding the treasure.

The real treasure, however, proved to be the friendship the characters established along the way.

Kindergarten teachers noted that in addition to the lesson in friendship, students also learned about the animals living in the Great Barrier Reef and developed their critical thinking and listening skills.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...