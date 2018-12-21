Fairley Pre-K Students Entertain Audience During Sing-A-Longs

December 21, 2018 Submitted article

The littlest voices at Fairley Elementary School belted out the biggest tunes during recent December concerts in the cafeteria.

Fairley pre-k students Robbie and Ayden are dressed as snowmen prior to singing with their classmates.
Pre-kindergarten students in the morning and afternoon sessions delighted an audience of parents and family members with a full lineup of music.

Decked out in handcrafted reversible hats that switched from snowmen to gingerbread men, the pre-k students kept the audience entertained throughout the performance.

Under the direction of pre-k teachers Deb Musa and Kim Przychodzen, students danced and sang songs about snow and wintertime, concluding with “Jingle Bells.”

Students in the afternoon pre-k session at Fairley Elementary perform during a recent sing-a-long.
