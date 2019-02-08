Fairley Students Explore Careers In The Arts

HANNIBAL – Storytelling, acting, scriptwriting and dance were in the spotlight at Fairley Elementary School recently, as third and fourth graders explored careers in the arts.

Representatives from Merry-Go-Round Playhouse hosted several workshops introducing students to various jobs in the arts and entertainment business.

Third graders learned how stories and ideas come to life on stage during the Story in Motion session.

The workshop prompted students to explore the structure of stories and how different feelings and ideas are communicated to create a memorable tale.

While the third grade classes delved into the “Story in Motion” workshop, fourth graders learned the importance of communication, collaboration, critical thinking and creativity during their session.

They discussed the skills required to be a good actor during the “Acting is Believing” workshop, and they were able to display their skills during several acting exercises throughout the afternoon.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...