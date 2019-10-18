Fairley Students Learn About Fire Safety

HANNIBAL – Fairley Elementary students recently learned the importance of preparation and safety during a visit from the Hannibal Fire Company.

Chief Carl Emmons Jr. and members of the volunteer fire department met with several different grade levels to review the stop, drop and roll technique and discuss having an escape plan in case of emergency.

“Go home and do a fire drill at your house,” Emmons said. “Have an escape route and practice it.”

The lesson was held in conjunction with National Fire Safety Week and provided students with an opportunity to check out firefighters’ gear, spray the hose and learn about overall fire safety.

