Fairley Students Participate In Character Education Lesson

Fairley Elementary students recently participated in a lesson about communication, collaboration, critical thinking and creativity during an arts-in-education presentation.

Students in kindergarten through second grade immersed themselves into a play, “The Fisherman and His Wife,” presented by Merry-Go-Round Playhouse.

Throughout the performance, students learned about kindness, appreciation and respect, as they saw what it takes to achieve happiness.

As the plot developed, the students watched as the lead female character, Isabel, wished for a better home.

However, when her wishes were granted, she still was not happy.

Eventually, her happiness comes when she and her husband move back to their small hut and appreciate what they have together.

