Fairley Students Participate In Character Education Lesson

January 25, 2019 Submitted article

Fairley Elementary students recently participated in a lesson about communication, collaboration, critical thinking and creativity during an arts-in-education presentation.

Fairley students are all smiles during a character education performance held recently in the school cafeteria.

Students in kindergarten through second grade immersed themselves into a play, “The Fisherman and His Wife,” presented by Merry-Go-Round Playhouse.

Throughout the performance, students learned about kindness, appreciation and respect, as they saw what it takes to achieve happiness.

Actors from Merry-Go-Round Playhouse interact with Fairley students during a performance of “The Fisherman and His Wife.”
As the plot developed, the students watched as the lead female character, Isabel, wished for a better home.

However, when her wishes were granted, she still was not happy.

Eventually, her happiness comes when she and her husband move back to their small hut and appreciate what they have together.

