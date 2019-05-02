Faith United Church Welcomes New Pastor

OSWEGO – Faith United Church, 12 Mark Fitzgibbons Drive, Oswego, is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Hinman as its new Settled Pastor.

Pastor Hinman is a licensed minister of the Oneida Association of the United Church of Christ.

He holds a certificate in Christian Leadership from the New York School of Ministry as well as a Bachelor of Science in Public Accounting with a minor in Economics from the State University of New York at Oswego.

Pastor Hinman, his wife Emily, daughter, Audrey, and sons, Liam and Ben, reside in the city of Oswego.

In addition to serving Faith United, he is the Pastor of the Bristol Hill United Church of Christ in Volney and serves as the Registrar/Treasurer of the Oneida Association of the New York Conference of the United Church of Christ.

“As the new Pastor, my goal is to continue this congregation’s long-standing commitment of providing congregants, visitors and those longing for acceptance an open and welcoming experience,” he said. “As a community that accepts and reciprocates the teachings and love of Jesus Christ, Faith United is a safe environment, free of judgement in which all can come together to worship and live in the renewed hope of Christ.”

Faith United Church is affiliated with the Presbyterian Church USA and the United Church of Christ.

Worship begins at 9:15 a.m. Sundays with children’s Sunday School during the worship service and adult education beginning at 10:30 a.m.

The church supports both local and global missions, including the Human Concerns Center, Blessings in a Backpack and Unity Acres.

The building is completely handicapped accessible and nursery care is provided.

