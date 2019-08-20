Fall Festival Boosts Spirits After Flooding

The severe flooding faced by the residents of Northern Oswego County has devastated our community and dampened the spirits of area neighbors. But local business, Winona Creek Gift Shoppe, hopes that its second annual Fall Festival will boost spirits and help support the area as it recovers.

On September 7 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Winona Creek, the #GiftShoppeNextDoor, will hold its annual Fall Festival featuring live music, handmade fall crafts and decor made entirely by local artists, the sweetest fall baked goods and donuts made fresh all day.

Find the best local pumpkins, apples, and mums, too.

Enjoy free face painting, visit the Alpacas and adorable farm animals.

As always, a portion of every purchase made inside Winona Creek’s Gift Shoppe is donated to local charities.

Last year, the Backpack Project and the Sandy Creek / Lacona Food Pantry received a total of $600 to continue the services that they provide supporting the children and the less fortunate of the area.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...