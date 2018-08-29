Fall Into Calligraphy At Next ‘Learn To’ Session

OSWEGO – Kate Thompson of “Scripts and Snips” will teach a basic italicized alphabet in calligraphy during the next “Learn To” session in the Community Room of the Oswego Public Library on September 18 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Participants need to bring a ruler, #2 pencil and a short saying of three to six words to the session.

All other materials needed will be provided at the class.

Thompson has been doing calligraphy for 30 years and has participated in many juried craft and art shows in New York and New England.

To reserve a place in this “Learn To” class, sign up at the front desk in the library or call 315-341-5867.

The class size is limited to 10.

The “Learn To” sessions are sponsored by the Friends of the Oswego Public Library.

