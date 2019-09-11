Fall Programming Kicks Off at New Community Arts Center

FULTON – With a brand new space for a variety of programming, CNY Arts Center is excited to announce a lineup of classes and events for the fall at its new facility located at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton.

From art and theatre classes for homeschoolers, a new Toddler Music program, guitar, photography, crochet, creative writing and ribbon dancing to Stage Violence teaching stage safety with swords and knives, and acting for all ages, the center promises to be busy and active straight through the holidays.

“We finally have classes and events in all the arts we offer except culinary arts. That will be coming as soon as the new kitchen is completed,” said Executive Director Nancy Fox. “We have fantasy painting classes, an adult art club, free monthly craft projects, monthly group meet ups for writers and musicians and more. Scholarships are available for any youth programming and some multi-child discounts apply.”

“We will be hosting the OCO annual Human Pink Ribbon event in early October; at least one music event is currently in the planning stages; and our holiday planning is picking up speed with a gingerbread house contest and holiday open house in the works with details to come,” Fox continued.

With two productions still to come this fall, Blithe Spirit opening September 27 and A Christmas Carol running Dec 6-15, there will also be a lot of acting opportunities.

Fall auditions will be held for four winter and spring productions including Keely & Du, Ghost the Musical, Children of Eden, and Frozen Jr.

“We have a wonderful theatre season planned and a brand new stage lighting package to design with. It is an exciting time for CNY Arts Center,” Fox said. “We have something for everyone and something happening all the time at the Arts Center. We invite folks to come and see the new center. We’re recruiting volunteers to help staff the front desk and allow us to be open more as well as host evening hour classes. We are 95% complete now and hope to announce our grand opening soon.”

There is information on classes and events, as well as a volunteer sign-up form, on the organization’s website at www.CNYArtsCenter.com

For those without internet access, call 315-598-ARTS (2787) and request a calendar be mailed with updates throughout the fall.

