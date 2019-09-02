AMBOY – Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center presents Falling for Autumn Blossoms on September 8 at 2 p.m.

Enjoy an autumn afternoon saunter with naturalist Pat Carney to meet and greet the “little people” of the forest floor and fields.

Participants will wander along the center’s open spaces and trails, exploring and admiring Blue Sailors, Bouncing Bet, Lady’s Thumb, and other wildflowers whose common names and stories can be as colorful as their blossoms.

A slide presentation will be offered in case of inclement weather.

There is a $4 fee per person with a family rate of $12.

Children younger than 3 are free.

The Amboy 4-H Environmental Educational Center is located at 748 Route 183, between routes 13 and 69 near Williamstown.

For more information about the facility and its programming, call the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Office Monday through Friday at 315-963-7286, ext. 400.

To find out about programming at the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center before it hits the media, find us on Facebook at http://tiny.cc/AmboyOnFB.

Cornell Cooperative Extension is an employer and educator recognized for valuing AA/EEO, Protected Veterans, and Individuals with Disabilities, and provides equal program and employment opportunities. Please contact the office if you have any special needs.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...