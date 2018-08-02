Family Care At Harborfest

OSWEGO, NY – Penny Foster-Pratt, Family Care Specialist with Oswego County Opportunities’ Family Care Program, prepares a goodie bag for distribution during Harborfest.

Representatives from OCO’s Family Care Program were in Oswego’s West Park throughout Harborfest to share information and educate community members about the program.

The Family Care program offers community members the opportunity to earn extra income as a host home and provide a comfortable living environment so that a person recovering from mental illness may remain active in their community.

For information on how to become a Family Care host home, contact OCO at 315-592-0794 or visit www.oco.org.

