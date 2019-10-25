Family Court Referee Calls Attention To October As Domestic Violence Awareness Month

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Family Court Referee Thom Benedetto wants Oswego County residents to have a greater understanding of how prevalent and devastating domestic violence can be both in our county and our country.

“Domestic violence is a blight on our society,” Benedetto said. “Nearly three out of four Americans personally know someone who is experiencing or has been a victim of domestic violence. I’ve seen it firsthand and it breaks your heart.”

According to Breakthecycle.org: “Domestic violence affects millions, both women and men, of every race, religion, culture and status. It’s not just punches and black eyes, it’s yelling, humiliation, stalking, manipulation, coercion, threats and isolation. It’s stealing a paycheck, keeping tabs online, non-stop texting, constant use of the silent treatment, or calling someone stupid so often they believe it.”

In Oswego County, “Estimates show that 1 in 10 older adults living in their home experience elder abuse each year and it often goes unreported,” said a recent release by Oswego County Opportunities’ Services to Aid Families program. “Additionally, individuals who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender are more likely to experience abuse in their relationships in their home, and in their community. In 2015, SAF served almost 600 victims and survivors of domestic and sexual violence. Twenty five percent of the individuals SAF served has a disability and a growing number are elderly.”

“Because we have such a high rate of reported cases in our county,” Benedetto said, “Our services and Family Court are, unfortunately, dealing with a high volume of abuse/maltreatment cases related to domestic violence every day. I believe it’s critical that more people in our county are aware of the issue and the tremendous challenges facing the court, and the agencies who investigate reports of abuse and offer treatment to the victims. This month, and especially during October, I hope more people in our community will seek information on our agencies and reach out to support them.

“Domestic violence crosses all socioeconomic and educational levels, religions, ethnic and cultural groups. Educating ourselves so we are able to spot the signs of domestic violence could help a family and save a child from harm.

“If someone you know is suffering from domestic abuse, I encourage you to reach out for help by calling SAF’s hotline number hotline number at 315-342-1600.”

