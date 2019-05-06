Family Nurse Practitioner Tyanna Bergeron Joins PrimeCare’s Fulton Office

FULTON – Oswego Health welcomes Family Nurse Practitioner Tyanna Bergeron to its PrimeCare Fulton office.

Bergeron recently earned her Masters of Science in Nursing/Family Nurse Practitioner degree from Gonzaga University, graduating Cum Laude in Spokane, Washington.

She obtained her Bachelors of Science in Nursing from Washington State University and her Associates Degree in Nursing from Wenatchee Valley College in Washington.

Before joining Oswego Health, she delivered care for eight years as a registered nurse in a variety of settings including a pediatrics practice and a hospital emergency room.

At PrimeCare, Bergeron will deliver care to those of all ages.

She joins Joselito Ouano, MD, a family medicine physician and Nicole Brubaker, FNP.

The practice provides comprehensive primary care services to patients of all ages, including upper respiratory issues, sick visits, injuries, infections, rashes and sprains or strains, as well as routine screenings and the related follow-up care and women’s health services.

Bergeron said that nursing was a perfect career for her as she always knew she wanted to care for people.

To make an appointment at the PrimeCare office located at the Fulton Medical Office Building, 522 S. Fourth St., in Fulton, please call 315-592-3930.

Oswego Health also operates a PrimeCare location in Central Square at the Central Square Medical Building, located at 3045 East Ave., in the village of Central Square.

The Central Square number is 315-668-1202.

