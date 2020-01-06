Family Tai Chi and Wellness Event Planned

OSWEGO – The Oswego Public Library is offering a family Tai Chi and wellness class with Susan Mayer and friend.

They will be learning Tai Chi as a form of exercise and stretching.

Soup making will be taught.

All ages are welcome.

This event will take place in the Children’s Room at the Oswego Public Library,120 E. Second St., on January 18 at 2 p.m.

All Children’s Room programs at the Oswego Public Library are free and open to the public.

Please call 315- 341-5867 if you have further questions.

