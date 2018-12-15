Family Turns Sorrow into Joy and Shares with Residents at St. Luke Health Services

OSWEGO – Two years ago, Denise Smith lost her son, Ron, when he passed away following an illness.

At the time, Ron worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at St. Luke Health Services where residents and fellow staff members alike had a deep affection for him.

When his illness became so severe that he could no longer be cared for at home, Ron received care at St Luke.

In memory of her son, Denise and family have turned sorrow over his loss into a focal point of joy and sharing.

On the anniversary of the day of his passing, Denise and members of her family gathered at St. Luke Health Services.

Together they visited all two hundred residents and gave each a Christmas present of a new blanket and gifts of food platters for all staff, given in Ron’s memory and in the families’ determination to mark the day with something positive and to celebrate it as source of joy for others.

Residents and staff were surprised and thankful for the kindness displayed by the Smith family and for the visits and conversations, exchanged during the visits.

“We truly appreciate the generosity of Denise and the entire Smith family, not only for the wonderful holiday gifts, but also for the time they took visiting everyone throughout our residence,” said Donna Rose, director of activities. “Having known Ron during his time working here, I am sure this is just the way he wanted to be remembered.”

