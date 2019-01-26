Farfaglia To Speak At Library

OSWEGO – February 14 at 1 p.m. in the Oswego Public Library Community Room, Jim Farfaglia will talk about Nestle in Fulton, New York and sign books.

The Fulton plant made morsels, Nesquick, and Crunch bars after beginning as a milk facility. Nestle will be for sale and there will be a free chocolate tasting.

In 1898, Switzerland’s Nestlé Company was searching for a location to build its first milk processing plant in the United States. Upstate New York’s bountiful dairy farms sealed the deal for a factory in Fulton.

Soon another Swiss company requested space at the factory to produce a confection that had taken Europe by storm: the milk chocolate bar.

Author Farfaglia will recount the delectable history of Nestle in Fulton

