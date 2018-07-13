Fastrac Opens New Pulaski Store With Contemporary New Look

PULASKI, NY – Fastrac Markets, a locally owned company, has opened a contemporary new state-of-the-art store in Pulaski that marks the company’s continued investment in the central New York state region, officials announced.

Located at 3821 Rome Road near Interstate-81, the new 4,500 square feet, locally owned neighborhood store features a full Fastrac menu, the latest touch screen ordering options, indoor and outdoor seating and eight fueling stations — including four diesel pumps and ethanol free 90 octane fuels for the boating and snow mobile community.

It follows the opening of a new Queensbury store last month.

“The previous Pulaski location was taken over by Fastrac Markets in the fall of 2017 and needed major repairs,” said Fastrac Vice President of Marketing Jim Allen. “Rather than remodel, we thought it was smarter just to take a bulldozer to the building and build a brand new store. We’ve only been open a couple weeks but our fans already love it.”

The bright and airy new location opened June 29. It features the full dining menu Fastrac fans love, from fresh, made-to-order pizza, subs and sandwiches, to hot breakfast and lunch, smoothies, milkshakes and more.

The new store also features 20 cooler and freezer doors, providing a large selection of grocery and convenience items, of which many can be found in other format discount stores such as dollar stores. Fastrac carries 17 flavors of cold beverages on the fountain drink system including several teas.

Learn more at www.FastracCafe.com.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

