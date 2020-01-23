Fatal Fire Under Investigation

MEXICO – Today, January 23, at around 6:43 a.m., members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a structure fire on Kenyon Road in the town of Mexico.

Preliminary investigation revealed there was one occupant inside the home at the time of the fire, and that person did not survive the fire.

The victim has been identified and release of the name is pending proper notification to family.

The incident is still under investigation and more information will be provided once it is available to be released.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were assisted on-scene by the New York State Police, McFee Ambulance, Oswego County Fire Coordinator’s Office, Fire Investigations Team and many local fire departments, including departments from: Mexico, Hastings, West Monroe, Parish, Scriba, New Haven, Palermo, Sandy Creek, Granby Center, Hannibal, Minetto, Oswego, Central Square, Volney and Ringgold.

