FCSD BOE Appoints New Administrators

FULTON – The Fulton City School District Board of Education recently appointed two new administrators to fill positions that will be vacated by the end of the school year, due to retirements.

Daniel Carroll will be the new executive director of instruction and achievement, effective Sept. 1, as Elizabeth Conners will retire from the district in that position. While Thomas Greer will retire as director of human resources, Geri Geitner will be appointed as executive director of human resources and student services, effective July 1.

Carroll has served as the district’s director of instructional support services since May 2014. Prior to that, he served as an intermediate school principal in the Central Square School District and elementary school principal in the Johnstown Central School District. He began his teaching career after earning a bachelor’s degree from St. Michaels College in Colchester, Vermont, and subsequently earned a master’s degree from the University at Albany in Spanish Linguistics. There, Carroll also earned a certificate of advance studies in school administration.

Geitner, meanwhile, began her career in the Fulton City School District in 2001 as a school social worker. Six years later, she was appointed as secondary assistant principal at the Fulton Junior High School prior to her current position director of student support services. She has held that position since July 2008. Geitner’s extensive work in education also has included a social worker position at OHM BOCES. After she obtained a bachelor’s degree from Hamilton College, Geitner held administrative positions for a U.S. Congressman and U.S Senator in Washington, D.C. She also obtained a master’s degree in social work from Syracuse University and a certificate of advanced studies in school administration from St. John Fisher College.

FCSD Superintendent Brian Pulvino noted the district is fortunate to have had both Carroll and Geitner continue their administrative careers in Fulton.

“Both administrators have demonstrated excellent leadership skills in their current positions, and I anticipate this will continue in their new positions,” Pulvino said.

Throughout the next several months Carroll and Geitner will work alongside Conners and Greer in a transitional period. Pulvino said the district has desired the transition be as seamless as possible.

