FCSD: Threat to High School Not Credible

FULTON, NY – G. Ray Bodley High School administrators in Fulton have released a statement regarding a threat targeted toward the school.

Principal Donna Parkhurst said a threatening Facebook post on a personal page of one of the district’s students was brought to the attention of school officials.

“The nature of the post had to do with shooting up the school but was not specific to G. Ray Bodley. Upon learning of this matter, a Fulton Police Department officer went to the student’s home to investigate,” she said in a statement.

Ultimately, law enforcement determined the student did not have the intent nor the ability to cause harm to students, staff, or the school community, she continued.

However, the district will follow through the appropriate disciplinary procedures as outlined in the FCSD Code of Conduct.

“Fulton Police Department officers have done an outstanding job to address this matter. Thank you to students, faculty, and parents for your ongoing support. We commend those who reported this information to appropriate authorities and encourage all members of our school community to share concerns whenever they arise,” Parkhurst said.

