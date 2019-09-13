FCSD to Celebrate Attendance Awareness Month

FULTON – The Fulton City School District will host its annual Attendance Awareness event from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 22 at Fourth Street School, 167 S. Fourth St.

As a way to encourage families to support their child, or children, attending school all day, every day throughout the 2019-2020 school year, FCSD administrators and staff members will be on hand to provide extra attendance pledges for students and their families to sign, prepare food and offer games and prizes.

Musical entertainment will be provided, as will a community resource fair to help families learn additional ways for students to remain happy and healthy in order them to attend school.

Geri Geitner, FCSD Director of Student Support Services, said school attendance is vital to help all FCSD students learn and grow, master skills and work toward the end goal of graduation.

The district has offered the free event each September, in recognition of Attendance Awareness Month.

All FCSD families are welcome to attend.

