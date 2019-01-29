Feb. 8, 9 Oswego High School Musical Also A Charitable Giving Opportunity

OSWEGO – A mutual love of musical theater and literacy has developed into a one-of-a-kind opportunity for the Oswego High School Music Department.

For the first time, the department will partner with a local charity and accept donations on the organization’s behalf during OHS’ upcoming performances of “Kiss Me, Kate!”

Since the show is associated with the work of famous poet and playwright William Shakespeare, musical director Garrett Heater said the department focused its charitable giving desire on the Literacy Volunteers of Oswego County.

“We are thrilled to support this wonderful Oswego County Opportunities organization,” he said.

Literacy Volunteers provides one-on-one tutoring of adults in basic English communication, literacy and math skills throughout Oswego County. Oswego City School District music department team leader Robert Dumas, responsible for “Kiss Me, Kate!” musical direction, said everyone involved with the production wanted the charity to have a connection to the show, so the local literacy group was the perfect fit.

Heater spearheaded the effort.

Musical attendees will have the opportunity to donate to Literacy Volunteers during their 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8 or Feb. 9 visit to OHS’ Robinson-Faust Theater for the Performing Arts.

They will enjoy the musical comedy’s catchy tunes and witty lyrics by composer Cole Porter, as they see the story of freshly divorced theater couple Fred Graham and Lilli Vanessi unravel.

The musical chronicles the pair’s history as they work through the musical version of “Taming of the Shrew,” where they star as Shakespeare’s feuding lovers Petruchio and Kate.

Heater said the audience can expect to enjoy the comedy of the characters’ mistakes, with hilarious consequences, while being sympathetic to their obvious passion for each other.

To help the Literacy Volunteers of Oswego County and to find out what happens with the characters of Graham and Vanessi, Heater and Dumas have invited the greater Oswego community to attend the upcoming shows.

Tickets may be purchased by visiting ohsboxoffice.ticketleap.com/kissmekate.

For more information, patrons may call 315-341-2270. Online ticket orders will be delivered via e-mail, while phone orders will be held at the box office.

