February Break Activities Set At Oswego Public Library

OSWEGO – If you are looking for something to do with your children over the February break from school, consider coming to the Oswego Library.

On February 19 at 1:30 p.m. there will be a 3D printing workshop for children.

They will learn how a 3D printer works and will vote on the 3D model to print.

On February 20, there will be a cake storyhour at 10:30 a.m. and at 1:30 [.m.

We will read stories about cakes, create a cake craft and eat cake for snack.

On February 21, Suzanna Maniccia will offer a Kid Yoga program based on winter animals at 10:30 a.m.

On February 22 another storyhour will be held at 10:30 a.m. with a tea party theme.

We will host a tea party for the snack.

On February 23 Susan Mayer will have a ribbon dancing class for children at 1:30 p.m.

Come and enjoy all the fun activities.

All Children’s Room programs at the Oswego Public Library are free and open to the public.

Please call Karen Swartz at 315-341-5867 if you have any questions.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...