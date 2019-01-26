February Food Sense Orders Now Being Accepted

OSWEGO – Any residents of the Oswego area that would like to make their food dollars go farther may order February Food Sense packages until Noon on Friday, February 8.

All Oswego-area residents may use the program.

There are no income limitations and no restrictions on the number of items one may buy.

The February package includes pork tenderloin, chicken thighs, fish sticks, Kielbasa sausage, beef sandwich steaks, pierogies, cheddar cheese, chicken pot pie, mixed vegetables, diced pears, and fresh produce.

Payment in cash or EBT card must accompany the order.

Complete size and price information will be available at the time of ordering.

February specials at various prices include cooked shrimp, stuffed chicken breasts, pork roast, onion rings, American cheese, macaroni and beef, and produce box.

Specials may be ordered with or without ordering the monthly package.

Orders may be placed in person at the Salvation Army Worship and Service Center, 73 W. Second St., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., through February 8 at noon.

Orders may be placed by mail but must be received by February 6, with the envelope marked “Food Sense” on the front.

Checks must be payable to The Salvation Army.

Mail to The Salvation Army, PO Box 146, Oswego, NY 13126.

Orders cannot be taken by phone.

Food orders must be picked up on February 21 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., upon presentation of the order form.

The Food Sense program is a service of the Food Bank of Central New York.

The Oswego County Salvation Army is the official site for the city of Oswego and vicinity.

A basic assortment of food items is offered each month, along with several specials.

The Oswego County Salvation Army Corps provides fresh-cooked meals five days each week in both Fulton and Oswego, groceries from its food pantries, winter garments, and many other services to individuals and families in need throughout Oswego County.

In December, the Corps provided 617 soup kitchen meals in Oswego and 518 in Fulton.

It also provided 56 Oswego households with groceries for 1,269 meals and 68 Fulton households with groceries for 1,638 meals, and it distributed about 500 loaves of bread.

The Corps operates a Bridging the Gap program, now serving three individuals, that teaches life skills and gives a second chance to young people who have made poor decisions.

Persons wishing to know more about The Salvation Army or to offer voluntary service are invited to call 315-343-6491 or stop at the office at 73 W. Second St. between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

