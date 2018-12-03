Federal Aid Flowing Into Sterling

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced $401,000 in federal funding for the town of Sterling in Cayuga County.

The funding was provided through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development Grant Program.

This federal funding will specifically be used to finance the construction of Water District #3 in the town of Sterling.

This service area currently has no municipal water system and residents must rely on individual wells for water. The current water supplies for these residents do not meet state’s sanitary standards for water quality and quantity.

This project will extend public drinking water service. In January, the town also received a $550,000 grant for this project.

“This federal investment is good news for the Town of Sterling and Cayuga County,” said Senator Schumer. “These federal funds will allow the town of Sterling to construct the new municipal water system they need to provide clean, safe drinking water to their community. I am proud to announce this federal investment and will continue fighting to ensure rural communities across Upstate New York have the resources they need to build, protect and maintain their infrastructure.”

“This is an important investment for the town of Sterling,” said Senator Gillibrand, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee. “With this federal funding, the town of Sterling will be able to bring safe and reliable water to its residents. No New Yorker should have to worry about whether their water is safe to drink, and I will always fight for funding in the Senate that protects the health and quality of life for residents.”

The USDA Rural Development Program provided this funding through the Water and Waste Disposal Loans and Grants Program, which provides loans and grants to ensure that the necessary investments are made in water and wastewater infrastructure to deliver safe drinking water and protect the environment in rural areas.

