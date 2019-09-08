OSWEGO, NY – Ferdinand “Fred” Squitieri, 86, of Minetto, died Friday September 6, 2019, peacefully at home with his family by his side.

Mr. Squitieri was born in New York, NY, the son of the late Anthony and Alvira (Pastena) Squitieri.

Mr. Squitieri had been a resident of the Oswego area for most of his life.

He was a member of the IBEW Local # 43 for more than 50 years.

He was an electrician at the International Paper, Oswego, for many years before his retirement.

He was an honorary member of the Knights of Columbus Council # 227.

Fred enjoyed drawing, painting art work, carpentry, fixing things and most of all he had a great sense of humor.

Above all he loved spending time with his family.

Fred is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patricia “Pat” Familo Squitieri of Minetto; and their children, Selene Squitieri of Florida, Anthony (Roz) Squitieri of Camillus, Timothy (Sandrine) Squitieri of Florida; his grandchildren, Cassidy Squitieri and F. Austen Squitieri.

He is also survived by his siblings, Annette DeCare of Syracuse, and Al (Anne) Squitieri of Fulton; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Hope D’Agostino, and Rose DeRenna.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Minetto.

Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Calling hours will be conducted Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m.at the Sugar Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. Fourth St., Oswego.

