Ferguson Celebrates 25 Years Of Service With Oswego County

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislature’s Public Safety Committee presents Fredrick Ferguson with a certificate of appreciation for his 25 years of service.

Ferguson is a cook manager in the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.

Pictured from left are Committee Vice Chairman Bradley Trudell, District 7; Michael Benjamin, corrections administrator with the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office; Mary Ellen Chesbro, District 10; Committee Chairman Terry Wilbur, District 21; Ferguson; Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton; Milferd Potter, District 2; Richard Kline, District 12; Margaret Kastler, District 1; and Frank Castiglia Jr., District 25.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...