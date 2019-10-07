OSWEGO, NY – Fernando Vazquez, 94, of Oswego, died Sunday October 6, 2019, in Morningstar Care Center, Oswego.

Mr. Vazquez was born in Toa Alta, Puerto Rico, the son of the late Angel and Maria Vazquez.

He retired from the NYS Power Authority in 1991, as a mechanical engineer.

Mr. Vazquez enjoyed baseball, going to yard sales, antiquing, and building and repairing objects.

He was predeceased by his wife, Rose Vazquez, in 2001; and their daughter, Victoria Vazquez, in 2012.

Mr. Vazquez is survived by his sons, Fernando Vazquez Jr., of Fulton and Victor Vazquez of Central Square; granddaughter, Anna Maria Diaz of Baldwinsville; two great-grandchildren, Amber and Michael; two great-great-grandchildren, Oliver and Levifernando.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday October 9 at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Church,

Oswego.

Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. Fourth St., Oswego.

