FFD Requests: ‘Adopt A Hydrant’ in Wake of Winter Storm

FULTON, NY – Fulton Fire Chief David Eiffe has issued the following statement in preparation for the impending winter storm anticipated to hit the region this weekend:

“As we continue to prepare for the approaching storm this weekend, the Fulton Fire Department would like to kindly remind all or our city residents that during an emergency, seconds count and a CLEAN AND CLEAR fire hydrant helps us be as speedy as possible. We are encouraging those of you who live near a hydrant to ADOPT it for the winter and keep it clear of snow and drifts. While we do monitor all the hydrants in the city and do snow removal on a frequent basis throughout the winter months, any assistance with keeping them CLEAN AND CLEAR is very much appreciated. Surely being neighborly to those such as the elderly or handicapped and assisting with their nearby hydrant is an honorable act as well. Stay safe this weekend and limit travel to only necessary trips.”

