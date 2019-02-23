Fiddler On The Roof Set At APW Junior/Senior High School

PARISH – The Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Junior/Senior High School Drama Department will present “Fiddler on the Roof” on March 8-10. The Friday and Saturday shows will begin at 7 p.m. and the Sunday matinee will be held at 2 p.m.

Tickets for the shows are available at the door for $8 – adults, $7 – senior citizens and students.

Running the full gamut of emotions, “Fiddler on the Roof” tells the story of Tevye, a poor man and his five daughters living in Czarist Russia and his belief in traditions.

The show features songs such as: “Sunrise, Sunset,” “If I Were a Rich Man,” and “Matchmaker, Matchmaker,” and has a wonderful mix of humor and heart.

“Fiddler on the Roof” is under the direction of Mary Ann House and Evan Masterson.

Cast members include: Josh Ostrander (Tevye), April Wright (Golde), Jocelyn Zender (Tzeitel), Wyatt Allen (Motel), Nova Kowalski (Hodel), Katie Trumble (Chava), Kindl Leja (Yente), Gabe Casato (Perchik), Avery Oakes (Constable), Steven Fetkyo (Fyedka), Tim Trumble (Lazar Wolf), Alexis Johnson (Fruma-Sarah), Alex Currie (Mendel) Jason Bobanick (Mordcha), Gage Britton (Avram), Cara Benedetto (Shprintze), Hailey Comstock (Bielke), Ethan Pernisi (the Rabbi), Allie Lenhart (Grandma Tzeitel), Anna Foote (Nachum), Jordan Bull (Yussel), Autumn Baum (Shandel), Vanessa Dupree (Sasha), Abby Babcock (Boris), Juniper Scutt (Fiddler), and villagers and Russians: Veronica Becattini, Katelynn Chamberlin, Jordan Korzeniewski, Gail Louer, Alissa Pitre and Kim Winters.

During the show’s run on Broadway, it earned a number of Tony Awards and became a beloved classic.

