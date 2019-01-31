Filmmaker Visits Rotary

OSWEGO – Jacob Dodd, an Assistant Professor from SUNY Oswego, was a recent guest speaker at Oswego Rotary.

Dodd is an independent filmmaker and educator who creates short films in 35mm, 16mm, and Super 8mm motion picture formats.

His presentation for Rotary was about sound effects in film making.

Dodd has an MFA in Photography and Film from Virginia Commonwealth University and a BFA in Film, Photography, and Visual Arts from Ithaca College.

He is an instructor of Cinema and Screen Studies.

