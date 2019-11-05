Find Gifts and More at Christmas Craft Show Nov. 16

OSWEGO – The Oswego City-County Youth Bureau and the Oswego Kiwanis Club partner to present a Christmas craft show to the public on Saturday, Nov. 16.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Oswego Elks Lodge, 132 W. Fifth St., Oswego and admission is free.

Attendees can get an early start on their Christmas shopping as they browse a wide variety of craft tables.

More than 50 craft vendors will be at hand to showcase their work.

There will be a raffle for a child’s bike, which was donated by Huhtamaki in Fulton.

Food will also be available for purchase.

For more information, call Jennifer at the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau at 315-349-3451 or Julia with the Kiwanis Club at 315-402-0388.

