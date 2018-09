Fire Reported On Liberty Street In Oswego

OSWEGO – Oswego Firefighters are fighting a residential fire at 56 Liberty St. in the city of Oswego this morning (September 24).

The building is a multiple-family, two-story building with three apartments.

Residents were able to evacuate the building.

No injuries are reported.

Oswego Police and US Border Patrol assisted at the scene.

