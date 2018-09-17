Fire Strikes Oswego Home

OSWEGO – Oswego firefighters made quick work of a fire in a single-family home on Lyon Street, on the city’s east side, just after 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Two adults and three children were able to escape the flames thanks to working smoke detectors.

Firefighters were on the scene within minutes of the call for help, confining the fire to the room where the fire began.

The displaced family is being assisted by the American Red Cross.

No injuries were reported.

Oswego Police and Menter Ambulance assisted at the scene.

